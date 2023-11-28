NFF Plans To Sack Super Eagles Coach Jose Peseiro – Technical Committee Chair

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is considering sacking the head coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro.

The Super Eagles under the leadership of coach Jose Peseiro have been very inconsistent in terms of results and overall performance on the pitch.

Since Peseiro became the head coach of the National team in 2022, the Super Eagles have recorded six defeats and six wins in 15 games in all competitions. His team has scored 31 goals, 10 of which came in one game against Sao Tome and Principe, and the Eagles have conceded 21 goals.

While coach Jose Peseiro and his team qualified for the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) with ease, his team started their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers shamefully as they drew their first two games against lowly-rated Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

To further irritate most Super Eagles fans, the Portuguese tactician has continued to bank on goalkeeper Francis Uzoho who has been consistent in terms of making mistakes in virtually every game.

The NFF Technical Committee Chairman, Shariff Ahlan, told Arewa Radio that the committee was very close to sacking Jose Peseiro before now but the sports minister intervened and aborted the plan.

He also went on to reveal that the committee has started another process of sacking the Portuguese tactician and replacing him with a Nigerian coach, adding that if he had his way, he would have sacked Peseiro long before now.

“If I have the final say on Peseiro’s future, it will take me just one minute to fire him and bring in a Nigerian to replace him,” the NFF technical committee chairman said.

“People do not know that there have been undue interferences and in most instances, there is only little, we as technical committee members can do.

“We had once resolved to let him go at all cost but the sports minister weighed in and pleaded for another lifeline on his behalf but we are in search of a replacement and it will be a local coach.

“Now we can see what the Falcons coach is doing with the team. Nigerians must be patient. If all these Nigerian coaches are given the opportunity they can perform very well, it only takes time.”

On Jose Peseiro keeping faith with goalkeeper Uzoho, the committee chairman added: “We sat with Peseiro in Lisbon and asked why he invited four goalkeepers and opted to use Uzoho for the two games without trying out others.

“Uzoho is second choice in his team and he doesn’t even play not to talk of how he performs. We’ve played several games and he keeps making mistakes so why use him all the time.”