Jose Peseiro: Super Eagles Coach Denies Links To Morocco’s Zamalek

The head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Jose Peseiro, has denied reports that he is interested in becoming the coach of the Egyptian club, Zamalek.

After Jose Peseiro led the Super Eagles to back-to-back woeful outings in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification series this month, speculations went viral that the Portuguese coach is considering accepting a coaching job in Egypt.

The speculations became stronger as most supporters of the Super Eagles of Nigeria began to agitate for the sacking of Peseiro due to his team’s unexpected performance in the World Cup qualifiers.

Recall that Super Eagles drew 1-1 with lowly-rated Lesotho in Uyo, a city that should be a fortress for the Nigerian team. To make things worse for coach Peseiro, the Eagles also drew their second game in the qualification series against Zimbabwe.

These two woeful results have made the Eagles’ chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, USA, and Morocco slimmer than expected in a group filled with minnows.

Hence, it was not surprising to most Super Eagles fans when reports went viral that the 63-year-old Peseiro was interested in the Zamalek job. However, the Portuguese tactician has clarified that he is not planning to leave his job in Nigeria.

“At the present, all my focus is on the Nigerian national team only.

“There are no negotiations from Zamalek in any case and I am not thinking about anything else,” Jose Peseiro said.