‘We Don’t Want The President To Watch Us On TV Anymore’ – Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa Sends Message To Tinubu

The captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Ahmed Musa has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to stop watching the team play at the 2023 AFCON tournament on TV alone.

Musa urged the President to come over to Ivory Coast and cheer the players to victory.

Naija News understands the Super Eagles captain made the appeal on Wednesday during the team’s Zoom meeting with the Minister of Sports Development, John Owan Enoh, ahead of the Eagles’ Round of 16 fixture against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Saturday.

He said: “We have a message that we are going to send to you [Enoh] to the President.

“We don’t want him to watch the game on TV anymore, we want him over here [Ivory Coast] to come and cheer us together. So this is our own message to the President.”

Musa also appreciated the Minister’s support for the team.

In response, Enoh promised that the President would visit the Eagles.

“The president will come. I can assure you the president will come. He has told me when he wants to come and my prayer is that gradually we are going to get to the point where the President can come. He will come. I will bring the president; he will come,” the Minister assured.

Recall that Nigeria finished second in Group A behind leaders Equatorial Guinea and has set up a round-of-16 clash with Cameroon as they hope to go all the way and win the 2023 AFCON trophy.