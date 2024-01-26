Abba Yusuf’s Aide Speaks On Kano Governor Joining APC

The Director-General of Media and Publicity in the office of Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, Sunusi Bature Dawakin, has stated that his principal has not received any formal communication from the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, regarding an invitation to join the APC.

This statement comes in response to comments made by Ganduje, who indicated that he had extended an invitation to the Kano governor to leave the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the APC.

Ganduje, during his appeal, specifically mentioned his desire for the Governor and his party, the NNPP, to join the APC.

Dawakin, speaking on the BBC Hausa service on Friday, clarified that they became aware of Ganduje’s invitation only through social media.

He emphasized that Ganduje, with his experience as a former governor and deputy governor, is well aware of the proper channels to approach an incumbent governor with such a proposal.

Despite the public declaration by Ganduje, Governor Yusuf has not made any statements regarding his stance on joining the ruling party.

This development occurs amidst reports that President Bola Tinubu is working to reconcile Ganduje with Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano.

Both Kwankwaso and Yusuf had defected to the NNPP prior to the 2023 polls, where they pursued presidential and governorship bids, respectively.

Story continues below advertisement

While Kwankwaso was unsuccessful in his presidential run, Yusuf emerged victorious in the gubernatorial election, a victory recently affirmed by the Supreme Court.