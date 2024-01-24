Transfer Update On Osimhen, Greenwood, Wan-Bissaka, Benzema, Danjuma, Others

Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Chelsea have all been linked to Victor Osimhen, a 25-year-old Nigerian striker with a contract that has a release clause of just over £100 million, 90min claimed.

As Manchester United are ready to let go of some of their high-earning talents, Al-Nassr are preparing an outrageous bid for former England Under-21 defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 26, and Brazil midfielder Casemiro, 31, according to the Mail.

Al-Nassr made Wan-Bissaka a priority target after their £20 million bid for 25-year-old Emerson Royal of Tottenham and Brazil was rejected, the Telegraph reported.

Mason Greenwood, 22, an England forward on loan at Getafe from Manchester United, is getting closer to joining Barcelona this summer, the Sun claimed.

Giovanni Reyna, a 21-year-old American midfielder, is currently in talks with Borussia Dortmund and Nottingham Forest about a loan deal, the Athletic reported.

Roy Hodgson, the 76-year-old manager of Crystal Palace, has been told he could lose his job if things don’t get better after talking with chairman Steve Parish, the Guardian reported.

Jose Mourinho, the former manager of Roma, declined a chance to become the manager of Al-Shabab, a Saudi Pro League club, according to ESPN.

The 28-year-old Belgian and Napoli midfielder Leander Dendoncker has agreed to terms for a loan deal with Aston Villa. A non-obligatory option to purchase the player for £7.7 million is included in the agreement, Fabrizio Romano claimed.

The 36-year-old French forward Karim Benzema of Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia is a target for Chelsea, according to the Guardian.

Fulham are actively pursuing 24-year-old English center-back Trevoh Chalobah of Chelsea, TeamTalk reported.

Chalobah, who is presently recovering from a long-term hamstring injury, is also reportedly being considered for a loan transfer to Nottingham Forest, according to the Sun.

Due to Villarreal’s dissatisfaction with Arnaut Danjuma’s lack of playing time while on loan at Everton, the 26-year-old Netherlands international could move to Lyon on loan this January, the Mail claimed.