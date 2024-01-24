Segun Odegbami Points Out Osimhen’s Problem In 2023 AFCON

Nigerian retired footballer, Segun Odegbami, believes that Victor Osimhen has been struggling to convert his chances at the 2023 AFCON due to pressure.

Segun Odegbami urged the 25-year-old striker who has managed to score just a goal in three 2023 AFCON matches despite numerous goalscoring opportunities, to calm down.

Osimhen who scored his only goal in the 2023 AFCON against Equatorial Guinea has been so wasteful in front of goal that he is gradually losing the value attached to him.

He is seen as the best player on the continent, having won the CAF Player of the Year award in December 2023 for his outstanding performance with Napoli during the 2022–2023 Italian Serie A campaign and for helping Nigeria qualify for the 2023 AFCON with ten goals.

Osimhen is currently tied with Yakubu Aiyegbeni for third place on Nigeria’s all-time scoring chart, two goals behind Segun Odegbami, who scored 23 goals for Nigeria.

But he has been a complete shadow of himself in the ongoing tournament and Odegbami believes that the Napoli striker has not been calm enough.

“We don’t have a solid creative midfield yet and we are not as deadly in front of goal. When you have your chances, you must be calm and collected. I’m surprised he (Osimhen) is still under pressure; I think he should calm down,” Segun Odegbami told AfroSport.

Osimhen will attempt to prove his critics wrong once again when he goes up against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the round of 16 stage of the 2023 AFCON at 9 p.m. on January 27.