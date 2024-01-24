Ogun Lawmakers Speak On Governor’s Involvement In Oluomo’s Impeachment As Speaker

The Speaker of the House of Assembly in Ogun State, Olakunle Oluomo, was on Tuesday impeached by some lawmakers.

Naija News understands that 18 out of 26 members of the legislative house were involved in the impeachment process, which was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Bolanle Ajayi.

Oluomo was replaced during plenary by the lawmaker representing Odeda State Constituency, Oludaisi Elemide.

Oluomo, representing Ifo State Constituency, was impeached over an allegation of gross misconduct, bordering on highhandedness, lack of focus and transparency, financial misappropriation and pursuance of selfish interests.

The new Speaker, Elemide, while addressing newsmen, said Governor Dapo Abiodun had no hand in Oluomo’s removal.

He said, “We are law-abiding legislators. We want the world to know that there has been a change in leadership.

“Eighteen members signed for me to be the Speaker. People should remain calm. We are in the custody of all the authority of the House. We are saying that the new leadership will support the governor.

“The governor does not know anything about this impeachment.”

Damilola Soneye (APC-Obafemi Owode), while speaking with journalists, noted that the office of the Speaker was to be first among equals.

He said, “The Speaker was impeached due to gross misconduct which borders on high-handedness, lack of focus and transparency, arrogance and poor leadership style, financial misappropriation and inciting members against themselves.”

Oluomo was reportedly at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta attending the swearing-in of customary court judges a few metres away from the Assembly complex when his colleagues moved against him.

It was learnt that the motion for Oluomo’s impeachment was moved by Adegoke Adeyanju Awoso (APC-Yewa North 1) and it was seconded by Ademola Adeniran, another APC lawmaker representing Sagamu Constituency II

Adeyanju, popularly called Awoso, had reportedly entered the Assembly chamber with the mace in company with other lawmakers

The impeached Speaker is standing trial over alleged financial misappropriation involving N2bn.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in September 2022 filed 11 counts bordering on conspiracy, forgery and stealing against Oluomo, and three other staff of the legislative arm.

He had, however, maintained his innocence, saying that he would eventually be vindicated of the fraud charges

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, also came around the Assembly complex to ensure law and order.

This was just as Awoso alleged that the police shot at the tyre of his car while claiming to be searching for guns said to be in his car.

He said, “The police shot at my tyre, they said they were searching for arms which a member claimed was in my car and by the time they searched everywhere, including the engine, they found nothing. I am really embarrassed to have been treated with such disrespect and disdain as if one is a common criminal.”

The Commissioner of Police, however, said he was at the Assembly to ensure law and order.

Alamutu said, “We are here to ensure law and order and we also picked up the information that arms were kept inside one of the cars at the Assembly Complex but it has been searched and nothing of such was found.”

The House adjourned sitting for a week.

The Clerk and the Deputy Clerk, Mr Deji Adeyemo and Mrs Funmilayo Adeyemi, respectively, were also at the plenary.