Fani-Kayode Praises Pantami Over Intervention In Abuja Kidnapped Sisters Situation

A former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has praised the erstwhile Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami for his intervention regarding the abduction of Malam Monsoor Al-Kadriyar and his five daughters at Bwari area of the Federal Capital Territory.

Fani-Kayode insisted that Pantami deserves accolades for his actions.

Naija News reports that the Al-Kadriyar siblings were abducted by kidnappers alongside their father from their residence at Zuma 1 in Abuja.

The abductors later demanded 60 million naira as ransom for the release of the victims.

However, one of victims, Nabeeha, was killed due to the failure of the family to raise the money.

Pantami subsequently stepped in and announced that 50 million naira has been raised through a friend for the release of the victims.

Speaking on the situation during the unveiling and public presentation of a book written by Pantami at the Fraser Suites and Hotels Abuja on Wednesday, Fani-Kayode noted that it was his modest intervention that served as catalyst for the eventual freedom of the kidnapped sisters.

He insisted that Pantami should not be vilified for his innocent intervention in an effort to get the family of his friend and brother free from the den of kidnappers.