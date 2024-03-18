Fani-Kayode Visits Governor Sani In Kaduna (Photos)

A former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Femi Fani-Kayode, has visited Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State.

In a post via his official X handle on Monday, the APC chieftain said he arrived safely in Kaduna on Sunday to spend a few days with the governor.

The former minister also appreciated Governor Sani for receiving him and one of his sons so warmly upon their arrival in the state.

He wrote: “Arrived safely in Kaduna yesterday to spend a few days with my friend and brother Governor Uba Sani (@ubasanius). Thanks for receiving us so warmly my brother.”

See some of the photos below.

Adeleke Moves Into Osun Govt House 16 Months After Swearing-In

Nearly a year and a half after his inauguration, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has finally moved into the state’s government house in Osogbo, the state capital.

Naija News recalls that Governor Adeleke, who was sworn in on November 27, 2022, diverged from the norm established by his predecessors by choosing not to move into the state’s government house immediately.

His decision had drawn criticism, especially from the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), but it was defended with the explanation that the Government House was undergoing renovations.

However, on Sunday, a statement from the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, announced the completion of the renovation works, paving the way for Adeleke’s move into the government house.