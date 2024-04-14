DSS Arrests El-Rufai’s Ally, Aisha Galadima For Comment Regarding Governor Sani

Advertisement

Aisha Galadima, a prominent political associate of the ex-Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has been arrested in Kaduna.

According to a source who spoke with DAILY POST, the arrest was allegedly linked to a Facebook post where she criticized Governor Uba Sani.

It was learned that the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) picked up the female politician from her residence on Sunday afternoon.

One of her brothers confirmed the development, saying, “Aisha has just been arrested by DSS at her Tudun Wada residence in Kaduna.”

El-Rufai Visits Zulum In Borno

Meanwhile, former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai, has visited Borno State Governor, Umaru Babagana Zulum, in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were captured in a photo during the visit.

At the time of filing this report, the details of the visit were yet to be made public.

In other developments, the suspended Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State, Maryam Suleiman, has accused Governor Uba Sani of disloyalty, stressing she has no regrets about criticising him.

Naija News recalls that Governor Sani lamented on Saturday during a Town Hall Meeting that the former Governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, left him with $587m, N85bn, and 115 contractual liabilities.