El-Rufai: What Gov Sani Did Was A Clear Case Of Betrayal – Suspended APC Women Leader

Advertisement

The suspended Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State, Maryam Suleiman, has accused Governor Uba Sani of disloyalty, stressing she has no regrets about criticising him.

Naija News recalls that Governor Sani lamented on Saturday during a Town Hall Meeting that the former Governor of the state, Nasir El-Rufai, left him with $587m, N85bn, and 115 contractual liabilities.

Sani said the state was left with a lean purse and too broke to pay workers’ salaries.

However, the APC women leader, speaking in the Hausa language in a viral video, accused Governor Sani of mismanagement and advised him to refrain from attributing his failures to El-Rufai.

Advertisement

On account of the attack on the Governor, the Kaduna APC leadership on Sunday handed Suleiman a suspension, citing Article 21, 2 (v) of the APC Constitution.

In an interview with Punch on Monday, Suleiman described her suspension by the party as an act of God, stressing that she remained unperturbed.

The embattled women leader insists that Governor Sani’s actions were a clear case of betrayal because he was the arrowhead of securing loans for El-Rufai’s administration.

Advertisement

Suleiman added that she was only aware of her suspension on social media, noting that she has yet to be served a suspension letter from the party.

She said, “I have no regrets over my criticism of Governor Sani. I thank God for all that happened.

“I only read of my suspension on social media. I am yet to receive any suspension letter from our party.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In any case, I stand by what I said about the Governor. I have no regrets at all. I remained unruffled by my actions because I stated the obvious.

“As a senator, Governor Uba Sani is the arrowhead of securing loans by El-Rufai administration. He was deeply involved in that.”