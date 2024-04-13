32 Kaduna General Hospitals Not Renovated In Last 20 Years – Sani

Advertisement

Governor Uba Sani in a significant announcement addressing stakeholders from the 23 local government areas of Kaduna State, has revealed that the 32 general hospitals across the state have not undergone renovation in the last 20 years.

This neglect has forced many residents to seek medical services in neighbouring states, highlighting a critical gap in the state’s healthcare infrastructure.

During his address, Governor Sani detailed the deplorable condition of these facilities, noting that the lack of adequate medical infrastructure has significantly hampered healthcare delivery in the region.

To address this, he outlined a strategic plan to remodel, reconstruct, and reequip six of these general hospitals in the first phase of the project. These hospitals, two from each of the three senatorial zones, are set for a comprehensive overhaul.

“The current state of our general hospitals is not only a disservice to our people but also an impediment to our development as a state. We are committed to reversing this neglect by starting with the most critical hospitals in each senatorial zone,” Governor Sani stated.

In addition to healthcare, education in Kaduna State also faces infrastructural challenges. Governor Sani highlighted that over 1,500 schools in the eight frontline local government areas lack proper fencing, posing security risks to students and staff.

In response to these concerns and as part of the efforts to implement the Safe School Initiative, two Kaduna-based business moguls have stepped forward to support the state government.

Alhaji Adamu Atta of Fifth Chucker and Alhaji Bukar Shettima of Barbados have committed to building fences for 100 schools.

“These partnerships reflect our holistic approach to governance, where public safety and education are prioritized alongside health. We are grateful for the support of Alhaji Atta and Alhaji Shettima in our quest to provide a safe and conducive learning environment for our future leaders,” added Governor Sani.

Governor in his words said, “One of the major areas of focus of our government is healthcare. In the last one month, I have received reports from our Deputy Governor, who is one of the most prominent, established public health specialists in Nigeria, that our 32 general hospitals in Kaduna as we speak, most of them are not functional.

“Because of that, most of the patients from Kaduna have to travel to some neighbouring states for medical attention. This is unacceptable. And that is why we have decided to remodel, reconstruct at least six of the 32 general hospitals. This project will be starting by the grace of God on Monday, that is in the next few days.

“These general hospitals that we are remodelling and reconstructing are; General Hospital Rigasa, General Hospital Maigana, General Hospital Gwantu, General Hospital Kafanchan, General Hospital Giwa and General Hospital Ikara.

“We are also focusing on education because we believe education is the greatest enabler. That is the only thing we can give to the children of the poor and they would be anything they want to be. This is why we are also investing heavily in the area of education.”