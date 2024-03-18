Adeleke Moves Into Osun Govt House 16 Months After Swearing-In

Nearly a year and a half after his inauguration, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has finally moved into the state’s government house in Osogbo, the state capital.

Naija News recalls that Governor Adeleke, who was sworn in on November 27, 2022, diverged from the norm established by his predecessors by choosing not to move into the state’s government house immediately.

His decision had drawn criticism, especially from the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), but it was defended with the explanation that the Government House was undergoing renovations.

However, on Sunday, a statement from the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, announced the completion of the renovation works, paving the way for Adeleke’s move into the government house.

The renovation encompassed extensive work on the main house, completion of a previously abandoned multi-bedroom guest house, remodelling of several structures, and repairs to numerous facilities that had fallen into disrepair.

During the unveiling ceremony of the refurbished Government House, attended by top state officials, Governor Adeleke affirmed his administration’s commitment to upgrading state assets, regardless of their origin.

“I have upgraded the Government House just as I rehabilitated the Governor’s Office. We ensured the Government House was rescued from the open neglect we inherited,” Adeleke stated, emphasizing the importance of maintaining state assets for future generations.

The Governor also highlighted that his administration is not only focusing on completing inherited projects but is also initiating new ones, aiming to fulfil the five-point agenda promised to the citizens of Osun State.

However, reacting to the development, Osun APC Chairman Tajudeen Lawal criticized the project as a misplaced priority, especially in light of the economic challenges faced by the state’s residents due to the removal of the federal fuel subsidy.

Lawal accused Governor Adeleke of focusing on less impactful projects while his counterparts in other states were seeking ways to alleviate the economic burden on their citizens.