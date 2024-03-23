Fani-Kayode Reacts To Terrorist Attack On Russia City Hall

Advertisement

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has condemned the terrorist attack in Moscow, Russia, which led to significant loss of life and injuries.

Naija News had reported that on Friday, gunmen dressed in camouflage infiltrated a concert venue complex in Moscow and began firing upon unsuspecting citizens.

A viral video footage from the Crocus City Hall, currently circulating on social media, depicts the extensive complex, housing both the music hall and a shopping centre, engulfed in flames, with smoke rising into the air.

The death toll from the unfortunate incident was declared to be over 60 by Russian investigators, with health officials confirming that 145 people sustained serious injuries.

Advertisement

Reacting to the sad incident via his official X page on Saturday, Fani-Kayode said the attack was cowardly, horrific and brutal.

The former minister condoled with President Vladimir Putin and the people of Russia over the terrorist attack.

He wrote: “I join millions all over the world in condemning the cowardly, horrific and brutal attack by terrorists in Moscow last night, and my heart goes out to President Vladimir Putin and the people of Russia.”

Advertisement

FG Commiserates With Russia Over Tragic Attack In Moscow

The Federal Government of Nigeria has extended its heartfelt condolences to the Russian Federation in the light of a devastating attack in Moscow, which led to significant loss of life and injuries.

In an official statement on Saturday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar voiced Nigeria’s deep sympathy over the incident that tragically claimed 60 lives at the Crocus Concert Hall.

He further wished those injured during the incident a swift recovery, affirming Nigeria’s support during this difficult period.

Advertisement