A former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has warned against instigating a third world war with Russia.

During his interview on Arise Television, the former minister underscored Russia’s ongoing undefeated position and expressed admiration for President Vladimir Putin’s remarkable leadership qualities.

Fani-Kayode highlighted Russia’s success in combating jihadists and establishing a Muslim zone to address internal issues.

He criticized Western allies for their priorities, contrasting America’s transgender recognition with Russia’s religious identity.

He advocated seeking new allies to confront common threats and restore national pride.

Pointing out Russia’s undefeated history against foreign powers, he warned against calls for a third world war, citing past failed attempts by Napoleon and Germany.

Fani-Kayode said, “Russia is probably the only country in the world that has successfully fought the Jihadists, suppressed them, thrown them out and established a strong Muslim zone to solve Muslim problems within their own countries.

“They pride themselves on being the number one Christian and number one Muslim as they say, ‘we are Christian state and we are Muslim state’… Unlike our allies, today is Easter and what happens in America today, they declared it a day of transgender recognition or some ridiculous thing like that.

“We have a situation where we’re not being helped by our allies and it’s time for us to begin to reach out to other people who are ready to help to fight the enemy and put our country right back up where it belongs.

“Russia has never been defeated by any foreign in their history. This is why those calling for a third world war over Ukraine or Gaza are making a very big mistake. Napoleon tried with the French and they lost. The Germans tried it and they lost. Any country that tried to defeat Russia, occupied Russia had lost.

“They’ve never been defeated. It is a ridiculous thing for people to be bating the Russians into a third world war, they never lost.”