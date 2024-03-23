FG Commiserates With Russia Over Tragic Attack In Moscow

Advertisement

The Federal Government of Nigeria has extended its heartfelt condolences to the Russian Federation in the light of a devastating attack in Moscow, which led to significant loss of life and injuries.

In an official statement on Saturday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar voiced Nigeria’s deep sympathy over the incident that tragically claimed 60 lives at the Crocus Concert Hall.

Tuggar stated, “We convey our deepest condolences to the people and government of the Russian Federation on the tragic attack carried out at the Crocus Concert Hall in Moscow. The attack resulted in the deaths of innocent people and injuries to more than a hundred others.”

He further wished those injured during the incident a swift recovery, affirming Nigeria’s support during this difficult period.

“We also pray for the quick recovery of those injured. At this challenging time, we stand in brotherhood with the government and the Russian Federation,” he added.

The statement concluded with a direct message of condolence to Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting the bond of sympathy from the Nigerian government and its people towards Russia amidst this tragedy.

The Islamic State militant group (ISIS) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the fatal assault at Moscow’s Crocus City Hall, causing at least 60 deaths and over 145 injuries, Russian officials have said.

Naija News had reported that on Friday, gunmen dressed in camouflage infiltrated a concert venue complex near Moscow and began firing upon unsuspecting citizens.

A viral video footage from the Crocus City Hall, currently circulating on social media, depicts the extensive complex, housing both the music hall and a shopping centre, engulfed in flames, with smoke rising into the air.

The death toll from the unfortunate incident was declared to be over 60 by Russian investigators, with health officials confirming that 145 people sustained serious injuries.

Russian health officials reported that around 60 of the hospitalised individuals were in critical condition.

However, ISIS’s Amaq agency took credit for the assault, announcing on Telegram that its operatives entered the concert hall, shooting and injuring numerous individuals before returning to their base.