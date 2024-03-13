North, Nigeria Targeted By Forces Outside The Country – Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has claimed that the attack on the North is being orchestrated by forces within and outside the country.

He stated this while reacting to the abduction of 61 people in Buda village, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Tuesday.

Fani Kayode condemned the act, describing it as cowardly, condemnable and despicable.

He wondered who had decided to inflict Kaduna State and its people with troubles through the kidnap of their indigenes.

Speaking via his X account, Fani-Kayode wrote, “The attack and kidnapping of another 61 people in Buda Village, Kajuru Local Government, Kaduna State in the early hours of Tuesday is yet another cowardly, despicable and condemnable act.

“Four days ago, I wrote that this whole nightmare was being orchestrated by some dark and sinister forces from within and outside our country and that for our nation to have experienced 3 mass kidnappings and abductions of women and school children in the space of one week in three separate states in the North (namely Borno, Kaduna and Sokoto) was NO coincidence.

“Tuesday morning’s dastardly act makes it the fourth!

“Who is targeting the North and by extension Nigeria for destruction and who has decided to afflict the beautiful state of Kaduna and trouble its people and hardworking and diligent Governor just after he has established a bridge of peace, love and unity between Christians and Muslims in the state?

“Who seeks to rob us of our peace, who hates our people so much, who is trying to bring us to our knees and who wishes such ill for Nigeria?

“In the fullness of time, all these questions will be answered and those behind this great evil will be exposed and brought to justice.

“Once again my heart goes out to @ubasanius and the people of Kaduna state and I join millions of others in praying for them and boldly proclaiming that we shall overcome.”