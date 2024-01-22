Kidnapped Sisters Share Terrifying 19-Day Captivity Experience

The Al-Kadriyar family’s five out of six kidnapped sisters, who had been taken by bandits in the Bwari area of Abuja, have shared their harrowing experience.

They were able to secure their freedom on Saturday following the payment of a ransom, as revealed by one of the sisters.

Tragically, the gunmen took the life of their eldest sister, Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, and callously abandoned her body along the road due to an alleged delay in ransom payment.

Nabeeha, a 400-level student of Biological Science at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, who was abducted on January 2 along with her father and sisters from their home, has since been laid to rest.

The abductors initially insisted on a payment of N60 million, and when this amount was not met, they tragically took Nabeeha’s life as a chilling warning.

Isa Ali Pantami, the former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, revealed that a friend contributed N50 million to meet the ransom requirement.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, one of the sisters, Najeebah, recounted their harrowing experiences during their captivity.

Recounting “Our Ordeal”

Najeebah expressed that she and her sisters were compelled to trek long distances, a physically and emotionally exhausting experience that nearly led her to give up.

She said, “On Friday, we walked from 10am till the next 4am or even later. They wouldn’t let us rest, they wouldn’t let us drink water.

“We only got to drink water around 10am yesterday (Saturday) morning. At a point, I almost gave up; I almost asked them to just kill me.

“But then I was like, I can’t leave my sisters here. I kept thinking: we’ve paid the ransom, why won’t they let us go?

“Then yesterday (Saturday), I was like my Rabb (Allah), if we actually leave this place today, I will never doubt how great and amazing you are. I don’t think anyone understands how I feel right now.

“Allah really said: ‘I’m always listening; my answers might not be the way you like it, but I’m always listening, so be patient.’

“I’m soooo in awe, I’m still in awe wallah. Subhannallah, Allah truly is the greatest. Allah’s blessings were there in every way.

“I’m soo happy there wasn’t any molestation cos that was everyone’s greatest fear during the ordeal. Like, they were so against it.

“I don’t understand why, but I counted it as a blessing from my Lord. Ya Dhul Jalal Wal Ikram, Shukran. Your blessings were immense.

“Alhamdulilah. I’m immensely grateful for your prayers and support throughout this ordeal.

“This was the greatest test of my life, but wallah Allah’s mercy was bountiful as well as it was endless. Thank you all so much.

“I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that my uncle actually died that night. I just found out last night. I called, and they said he was fine.

“Inalilahi waina ilaehi raji’un. Ya Allah grant him jannah and forgive his shortcomings. Inalilahi waina ilaehi raji’un.”

Another sister, Nadheerah, in a post on her personal ‘X’ page, said: “Alhamdulillah“.

In an official statement, Josephine Adeh, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, announced that the operatives “effectively rescued” the victims from Kajuru forest in Kaduna State, accomplishing the operation at approximately 11:30 pm on Saturday.

“The good people of FCT are encouraged to note the following emergency lines and promptly report suspicious activities; 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883. PCB: 09022222352,” she added.