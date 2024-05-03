Young Lady Found Dead At Abuja Bridge

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has began an investigation over the strange death of a young lady identified as Kadoon Luisa Iornumbe in Abuja.

Naija News understands that the young lady’s lifeless body was discovered by motorists at the Timper Garage bridge in Mpape area of the nation’s capital.

The unfortunate incident occurred on Thursday morning when the deceased was heading to her workplace.

According to eyewitnesses, Luisa, an indigene of Benue State was allegedly killed by the one-chance robbers who have been causing chaos in the capital city.

When contacted by Daily Post, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, said the Command was aware of the development.

She said the Commissioner of Police, Benneth Igweh had “directed the DC CID to conduct a discreet investigation” to ascertain the remote cause of the incident.

Police Officer Cuts Off Wife’s Hand In Plateau

Meanwhile, a police officer with Plateau State Police Command, identified as Ibrahim Shagari, is under investigation for cutting off the hand of his wife over an argument about money.

Naija News learnt what usually caused misunderstanding between the couple turned into a bizarre incident in their home.

Narrating the incident, the wife of the police officer, Hauwa Shagari, in an interview with Channels TV, said the violence occurred following an argument between her and her husband.

Hauwa Shagari, who is currently at the hospital where she is receiving treatment and recuperating, said her husband always misbehaves whenever he is drunk.

She said, “I don’t have issues of violence with him, except insults when he is drunk. Whenever he drinks and gets drunk, he misbehaves. I manage to take care of him whenever he is drunk and lock him up in a room.

“He often says he would break the door and I have always responded that anything he wants to do, he should do. Then he would start calling neighbours to open the door for him. He would get tired and sleep off. That’s all.

“That day, I was trying to do the same thing so that he would enter and go and sleep. However, I was not aware that he was holding a sharp cutlass, and that was how he cut my hand. He has never beaten me before. Only that we argue from time to time.”

Government officials from the Ministry of Health, Women’s Affairs and Social Development, and the Gender and Equal Opportunities Commission visited the victim at the Plateau Specialist Hospital, where she is receiving medical attention.

According to the aforementioned publication, the Plateau Command of the Nigeria Police Force has concluded the trial of Ibrahim Shagari for domestic violence while the Plateau State Government has assured they will be responsible for Hauwa Shagari and the children’s upkeep.

Also speaking on the matter, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Caroline Dafu, condemned the act, especially gender-based violence, which is becoming rampant.