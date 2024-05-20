Traders, Customers Stranded As Soldiers Shut Banex Plaza

Banex Plaza, an Abuja market for electronics and telecommunications gadgets, remained closed and inaccessible on Monday morning, leaving traders and their customers stranded.

Journalists who visited the market this morning observed the presence of soldiers stationed throughout the plaza.

Naija News understands that a group of traders who had gathered at a distance from the plaza were eventually dispersed after waiting for several hours.

Although none of them were willing to speak with newsmen, Daily Trust reported that they were groaning and expressing their frustration over the financial implications of the plaza being closed on a significant day like Monday.

Naija News reports that trouble started at the market when a group of thugs allegedly assaulted some soldiers who had a minor disagreement with a trader within the plaza.

Reportedly, the trader had sold a faulty phone to an individual who then called upon the soldiers for assistance. Instead of resolving the issue peacefully, the trader allegedly enlisted the help of the thugs, who proceeded to attack the soldiers.

At least two soldiers and another civilian were targeted by the thugs, who operated in separate groups and subjected them to physical abuse.

Despite the police’s intervention to restore order, the soldiers later arrived at the plaza, compelling the traders to immediately shut down their businesses.

Several videos circulating on social media depicted soldiers pursuing and punishing individuals within a crowd.

Upon visiting the scene on Monday morning, military vehicles were observed stationed at various locations within the plaza.

Additionally, troops in their vans were seen patrolling Banex Plaza in Wuse 2, Abuja.

As of the time this report was filed, the army had not provided an official statement regarding the incident at the plaza, and the Nigerian Army’s spokesman, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, had remained silent on the matter.