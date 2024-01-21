Kaduna Govt Confirms Giwa Explosion, Reveals Number Of Casualties

The government of Kaduna State has confirmed that the explosion occurred in the Kidandan area of Giwa Local Government Area.

The government said a child died in the tragic incident while approximately 10 others sustained injuries.

The Overseeing Commissioner of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday (today) provided an explanation of how the incident unfolded.

He stated that based on preliminary reports from the traditional institution and security agencies, one of the students, who was studying under a local religious leader, discovered an object in the bush.

Aruwan regretted that the object later exploded among the group of students.

The statement reads: “As of the time of this update, one pupil, Zaidu Usman, has been confirmed dead, while about ten injured victims are receiving medical attention at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika.”

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, received the report with shock and sadness and sent commiserations to the victims and their families, praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased and a quick recovery for the wounded.”

“The Governor also appealed to parents and community leaders to increase their vigilance on the activities of their children and wards, given their susceptibility to various dangers.”

“The Governor has directed the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs to liaise with security agencies for an urgent investigation into the cause of the explosion, to ensure the safety of residents, mobilize emergency support and ensure prompt medical attention to victims.

Aruwan stated that the Kaduna State Government will appropriately communicate any additional updates.