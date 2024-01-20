Ten Children Injured As Explosion Rocks Kaduna Community

An explosion has rocked the Kidandan community in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, injuring ten children in the process.

Naija News gathered that the explosion occurred on Saturday when ten children were playing with explosive devices.

A source, who spoke with Vanguard, said the explosion has caused tension and fear in the predominantly Hausa community.

The source said: “Tension gripped Kidandan Village in the Giwa council of Kaduna State on Saturday afternoon.

“Ten children suffered injuries in a sudden explosion. The incident occurred while the children were playing with an object discovered in a nearby bush.

“Emergency services are there, while an investigation is ongoing.”

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the latest incident, noting that all the injured children had been taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The command’s spokesperson, Mansir Hassan, who confirmed the incident to TheCable, described the incident as unfortunate.

He said, “We received the information through the DPO (Divisional Police Officer). You know that area is the operational area where the security agencies are conducting a lot of operations in the bush.”

Hassan regretted that those children picked an object and took it to their school and in the process of dismantling it, it exploded.

“So, the young boys went to the bush and they saw an object and took it to the school.

“When they got to the school since they didn’t know what the object was, they decided to open it to see. So, in the process, it exploded and left about nine of them injured,” he said.

The PPRO revealed that the affected children are currently receiving treatment at a medical facility

He said the command’s EOD has visited the scene to “ascertain the situation and find out whether it was a bomb or what exploded.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Kaduna explosion came a few days ago after a devastating explosion wreaked havoc on Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.