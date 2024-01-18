Kwankwaso Visits Ailing Kano SSG, Baffa Bichi – [Photos]

Former Governor of Kano State and the national leader of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, paid a courtesy visit to the Secretary to the Kano State Government, Baffa Bichi, on Thursday.

Naija News understands that ailing Bichi had recently come back from a medical leave in Saudi Arabia.

Accompanying Kwankwaso was the state deputy governor, Aminu Abdulsalam.

Following Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s directive on December 7, 2023, Yusuf Musa, the state head of service, had been overseeing the SSG’s office until Bichi’s return from his medical vacation abroad.

Although Bichi arrived back in the country on January 7, he has yet to resume his duties at the office.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, met with a delegation of the leadership of the Kano State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that the president met with the APC leaders behind closed doors at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The APC Chairman and former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, led the delegation, which arrived at the Villa in the company of his one-time deputy and the party’s candidate in the March 18 governorship election, Nasir Gawuna.

The agenda of the Thursday meeting was not made public, and those who attended did not speak with State House correspondents.

The meeting came barely a week after the Supreme Court ruled in favour of Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the duly elected governor of the state.

Last March, power in the North Western state shifted from the APC when Gawuna polled 890,705 votes, falling behind Yusuf, whom the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)declared the winner with 1,019,602 votes.

However, the APC candidate contested the results in court despite conceding defeat earlier.

Consequently, on November 17, 2023, the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal nullified Governor Yusuf’s election.

The appellate court upheld the decision of the Kano governorship election petition tribunal to void the election of Yusuf, upholding the tribunal judgment which declared APC’s Gawuna the winner of the election.