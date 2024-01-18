Kano: We Accepted Supreme Court Ruling, But Didn’t Agree With It – APC

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has expressed that while the party has accepted the recent Supreme Court rulings, it does not necessarily agree with the decisions.

Morka shared these sentiments during an interview on Channels TV’s “Politics Today.”

The Supreme Court, last Friday, delivered verdicts that significantly impacted the political landscape in Kano and Plateau states.

In Kano State, the apex court overturned earlier tribunal and appeal court decisions, thereby upholding Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the legitimately elected governor.

Similarly, in Plateau State, the court validated the election of Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

When asked whether the APC accepted the decisions by the Supreme Court, Morka said, “Every time a high court upturned the decision of a lower court it means that the high court has interrogated the decision and the rational of the lower court.

“That is the nature of appellate process. The high court is vested with the authority to review the decision of the lower court.

“So any time the high court does not uphold the decision of the lower court there is nothing spectacular. This does not mean to say that the lower courts did something untoward or that would compromise their integrity.

“In my statement reacting to the verdict I said that the final court of the land has spoken. We accepted the verdict not because we necessarily agreed with all the legal arguments made.

“We agreed because that is the highest court of the land. We are under duty to show respect to the decision of the Supreme Court. This is what some people on the political divide are not willing to do.”