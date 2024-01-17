‘You Tried To Force Your Ways Through Corrupt Judges’ – Sanusi Mocks Some Kano Politicians

The former Emir of Kano State, Muhammed Sanusi II, has commented on the recent political developments in Kano State, particularly regarding the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

In a viral video, Sanusi spoke about the importance of accepting destiny, in reference to the outcome of the last general elections in the state.

The APC, led by National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, had supported Gawuna in his bid to succeed as governor following the sacking of Governor Kabiru Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) by the tribunal and Appeal courts.

However, this decision was overturned by the Supreme Court last Friday.

In response to the Supreme Court’s judgment, Gawuna, in an interview with BBC Hausa, expressed his acceptance of the apex court’s decision as God’s will.

However, Sanusi, the former Central Bank governor, suggested that the APC’s acceptance of defeat came too late.

He remarked that the party had attempted to take control through the court process, not realizing that God’s plan was different.

Sanusi said, “We thank Allah, the Almighty and congratulate the people of Kano State. During our last session, we prayed and admonished the judges to do what is right. At last God has given the people of Kano State what they voted for.

“When people vote, any attempt to stifle their choice is a shared injustice. The robbery is not on the winner, but the electorate. God would never allow this.

“People participated in an election and lost. Now they tried to force their way in through corrupt judges. This book we are reading is about accepting destiny whether good or bad, to accept God’s decision.

“One laughable thing is that after some people were defeated in an election, they went to court to hijack power. At last in the court they met Allah in wait. After stopping them from gaining power by force, now they said that they have accepted His decision.

“The best time to accept destiny is after the polls. You know people did not vote for you. You know you lost but made moves to hijack power. It’s too late.

“God is always on the side of the truth. He may give a tyrant a chance or two, but surely that would be short-lived.”

Sanusi, however, prayed for Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s success, urging the governor to fulfil his campaign promises.

He said, “If he fails them, they can vote him out. This is how democracy thrives.

Story continues below advertisement

“We hope our politicians will learn democracy from the developed world. Unless you are sure of winning an election, there is no point in going to court to use some corrupt judges to get power.”