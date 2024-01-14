Video: ‘Weird Thing I Saw TB Joshua Doing While Staying With Him’ – Adetoun

Children activist and political commentator, Adetoun Onajobi, has made shocking revelations about the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor TB Joshua.

Naija News reported that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Monday, January 8, released a documentary of alleged eyewitness accounts of rape, fake miracles, torture, and forced abortions committed by the late prophet.

During an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwu, Adetoun opened up on her relationship with the clergyman, stating that she lived with him before the church became bigger.

According to her, she saw the prophet do many weird things, such as not eating food containing salt or palm oil and abstaining from sex.

She noted that for many years, the clergyman abstained from having sex with his wife, Evelyn, because of his beliefs about purity.

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress Ronke Ojo, popularly known as Oshodi-Oke, has rubbished the recent allegations against the late Prophet TB Joshua.

In a video shared on her Instagram page on Friday, Ronke recounted her encounter with the late clergyman, insisting he was a nice and good man of God.

Story continues below advertisement

The movie star said TB Joshua miraculously healed her daughter of Asthma when they visited his church.