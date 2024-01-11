SCOAN Denies Responding To BBC Allegations Against TB Joshua

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has officially refuted issuing or authorizing any statement concerning the recent BBC Africa service documentary.

This documentary, released on Monday, January 8, and made available on BBC’s YouTube channel, delved into allegations of mistreatment of some former disciples by the church’s founder, Prophet TB Joshua.

This clarification from the Ikotun-based international church came in response to an inquiry following the circulation of a statement titled “BBC and its ludicrous hatchet job on Prophet TB Joshua.”

This statement, supposedly issued by SCOAN, had criticized the BBC for alleged bias and lack of objectivity in its reporting, accusing it of propagating fictional narratives for personal gains against a perceived enemy.

The article emphasized the importance of fairness, balance, and objectivity in journalism, highlighting the role of media as a societal watchdog.

It accused the BBC of compromising journalistic principles and engaging in destructive motives.

However, in its response to the Nation’s inquiries, SCOAN categorically denied any involvement with the statement, affirming that it neither issued nor authorized such a response to the BBC documentary.

SCOAN stated, “The Church has its standard means of making any official communication with the public which the Press is familiar with, and any official communication with the public on this or any other issue will be via those means.”