What TB Joshua Did After I Discussed With Ex-Lagos Governor To Put Him On Trial – Soyinka Reacts To BBC Documentary

Nigerian Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has reacted to the BBC documentary exposing the alleged atrocities of the late founder of the Synagogue Church Of Nations (SCOAN), Pastor Temitope Balogun, famously known as TB Joshua.

Naija News reports that the controversial clergyman who died on June 5, 2021, made headlines in January 2024, after BBC published a 3-part investigative documentary detailing the atrocities and sexual crimes committed by the cleric.

As part of the investigation, the BBC interviewed at least 30 former members and workers of SCOAN, who shared their experiences working with TB Joshua.

The reports also detailed stories of abuse, harassment, rape, manipulation, and staged miracles. Sources told the BBC that the church knew about all the allegations but never investigated them.

While speaking at the PUNCH 50th Anniversary Public Lecture on Recovering The Narrative, Soyinka said he discussed TB Joshua with a former governor of Lagos, who planned to put him on trial, but the cleric fled the country.

He said, “Considering religion-saturated environment here, perhaps the nearest expression for description is that creativity is akin to the phenomenon of spiritual possession. Oh! that brings me to the recent hullabaloo occasioned by a BBC documentary on the religious enterprise rampaging across our dear nation.

“I took some time to study that man, TB Joshua while he was still alive.

“I discussed him with the then-Governor of Lagos, who had plans to tell them to put him on trial. But then he took off and I think he ended up in Latin America, which is beginning to rival Nigeria for miracles and wonders, and packed theatre on stage, on television for people in possession and being cursed, and vomiting snakes and…all other kinds of illicit aspects of Nigerian spirituality. Leave BBC alone.”