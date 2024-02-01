YouTube Takes Action Against TB Joshua’s Synagogue Channel

An American social media platform, You Tube has removed the main channel of the Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN) from its platform.

This development is coming amidst sexual and assault allegations levelled against the deceased pioneer of the church, TB Joshua.

Emmanuel TV is used to broadcast the religious activities performed by the church.

Recall that Joshua, who passed away on June 5, 2021, became the subject of a historic investigation by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

The controversial documentary sparked intense internet discussions, eliciting mixed opinions from netizens.

The documentary delved into the late preacher and his church, featuring interviews with at least 30 purported former members and workers of the Synagogue.

However, YouTube said the channel was removed over violation of its policy.

“The flagged channel was terminated for violating our hate speech policies,” Youtube said.

YouTube has policies against cyberbullying and harassment and specifically forbids harassment against survivors of sexual violence.

TB Joshua’s Emmanuel TV Channel Pulls Out Of DStv, GOtv, Pay-TV Stations

Meanwhile, Emmanuel TV, owned by Synagogue, has announced its exit on MultiChoice platforms, namely DStv and GOtv.

Naija News understands that TB Joshua’s church, the Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), also pulled out its TV channel from other pay-TV services.

MultiChoice is also said to have confirmed the development, stating that starting from January 17, 2024, Emmanuel TV will no longer be accessible on DStv and GOtv packages.

It could be recalled that Emmanuel TV was founded by TB Joshua in 2006.

Story continues below advertisement

The channel has since gained popularity and expanded its reach through its YouTube channel, which became one of the most subscribed Christian ministry YouTube channels globally.