TB Joshua’s Emmanuel TV Channel Pulls Out Of DStv, GOtv, Pay-TV Stations

A well-known Christian television channel owned by the late Prophet TB Joshua, Emmanuel TV, has announced its exit on MultiChoice platforms, namely DStv and GOtv.

Naija News understands that TB Joshua’s church, the Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), also pulled out its TV channel from other pay-TV services.

MultiChoice is also said to have confirmed the development, stating that starting from January 17, 2024, Emmanuel TV will no longer be accessible on DStv and GOtv packages.

This decision comes amid a controversial three-part documentary produced by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), which alleged atrocities and sexual crimes committed by the late TB Joshua towards his disciples.

It could be recalled that Emmanuel TV was founded by TB Joshua in 2006.

The channel has since gained popularity and expanded its reach through its YouTube channel, which became one of the most subscribed Christian ministry YouTube channels globally.

However, TB Joshua passed away on June 5, 2021.

Notwithstanding, BBC embarked on a historic investigation about the late preacher and his church, interviewing at least 30 alleged former members and workers of the SCOAN.

The now-deceased SCOAN founder’s covert lifestyle was exposed in the three-part series.

It told graphic tales of rape, abuse, deception, and staged healings. Sources informed the BBC that although the church was aware of all the accusations, it never looked into them. They said that more than 20 years had passed during the sexual offence.

A segment of the video exposed how SCOAN hid the truth from its members over the 2014 collapse of one of the church’s guesthouses. A brief film of the building with what appeared to be an aircraft flying over it was presented to members on Emmanuel TV on many occasions.