Economic Hardship: Again MultiChoice Increase DStv, GOtv Monthly Subscription

As the economic situation continues to bite harder, MultChoice Nigeria, the owners of leading cable TV DStv and GOtv, has announced a fresh increase in the price of its monthly bouquet subscription.

In the new price list seen by Naija News on Wednesday, the monthly subscription price for Compact Plus, the highest bouquet on DStv, was increased from ₦29,500 to ₦37,000, and the highest package on GOtv, Supa Plus, was also hiked to ₦15,700 from ₦12,500.

Sources at MultiChoice who pleaded anonymity confirmed the latest increase to Naija News, stating that it will take effect on May 1, 2024.

In November, MultiChoice Nigeria announced an upward review of the bouquet prices of DStv and GOtv for the third time in 2023.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Tinubu immediately removed the fuel subsidy upon assumption of office.

This development caused a significant hike in the pump price of fuel from about ₦189 per liter to over ₦600, which it currently sells.

The rise in the pump price of fuel had adversely affected transporting, which had, in turn, affected the prices of commodities across the nation, with Nigerians struggling to afford basic commodities.

The prices of commodities hiked further after the President Bola Tinubu-led government floated the country’s currency, causing it to weaken further in the FX market.