FCCPC Takes Action As DSTV, GOTV Increase Subscription Price

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has disclosed that the recent price increases by MultiChoice for its DSTV and GOTV subscriptions will be reviewed.

The commission said relevant stakeholders would review the recent price hike to ensure Nigerians get value for their money.

The development was made known by the Acting CEO of FCCPC, Adamu Abdullahi, during a chat with Channels Television on its Dateline Abuja programme on Thursday.

Naija News recalls MultChoice Nigeria, the owners of leading cable TV DStv and GOtv, recently announced a fresh increase in the price of its monthly bouquet subscription.

In the new price list seen by Naija News on Wednesday, the monthly subscription price for Compact Plus, the highest bouquet on DStv, was increased from ₦29,500 to ₦37,000, and the highest package on GOtv, Supa Plus, was also hiked to ₦15,700 from ₦12,500.

According to the company, the increment would take effect on May 1, 2024.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives is set to probe a Chinese supermarket based in Abuja, which allegedly prevents Nigerians from shopping from it.

In a statement on Wednesday signed by Hon. Jaafaru Yakubu, Chairman and the spokesperson for the House, Hon. Akin Rotimi Jnr. respectively, the House Committee on China/Nigeria Parliamentary Friendship Group, expressed great concern over the alleged discrimination against Nigerians at the facility.

The committee called on Nigerians to remain calm and urged them to allow a full-fledged investigation into the allegation. It also underscored the importance of the mutual relationship that exists between Nigeria and the Republic of China.