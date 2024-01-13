List Of Nigerian Celebrities Who Sought Out Late TB Joshua

Following the documentary released by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on the late clergyman, Prophet TB Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), various celebrities have come to the defence of the deceased clergyman.

Recall that the three-part documentary accused the deceased cleric of rape and torture of some church members.

Below are celebrities who have sought out the man of God for help.

Ronke Oshodi Oke: The actress recently took to Instagram to disclose that she took her ailing daughter to the pastor to heal her of asthma, and he successfully delivered her.

She wrote: “I want to tell the world what the Late Senior Prophet TB Joshua did for me and my daughter. Initially, I don’t believe in prophecy, I am not that kind of person because there are so many scammers out there. But when I went to church that faithful day, my daughter had Asthma, to God be the glory he delivered her.

“Something came out of her mouth which I didn’t believe, and my junior sister experienced something similar. That was when I started going to TB Joshua’s church. Apart from that, he is a nice man to me and my family. I just want people to know that, for me, he is a nice man and a man of God.”

Jim Iyke: In 2013, a viral video was circulated on social media where Iyke was spotted in the Synagogue.

The actor was allegedly speaking like he was possessed by a spirit.

However, in a subsequent interview, Iyke stated that he had been advised to take his ailing mum to the church for healing, adding that he was desperate.

He said: “I will never be desperate again. Desperation took me there, believing the man of God would heal her (his mother).”

Hanks Anuku: Anuku, stated that he was taken to the church, where he was allegedly healed of a mental illness

Speaking in an interview, he said: “Yes, I got my healing through TB Joshua. It is our Lord’s doing. I was having issues with my mentality for over seven years. You will notice I have not been that frequent in movies for long. I spent so much money visiting hospitals, and orthodox and unorthodox doctors without positive results until I was introduced to T.B Joshua. I was only watching his TV programme in Ghana and was healed.”

Despite his healing, videos and pictures of Anuku looking unkempt surfaced on social media in 2023.

Munachi Abii: A rapper and former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria, Munachi Abii, also visited the church at some point and allegedly met with Joshua, though her reason for going there was not disclosed.

Kesiena Adjekpovu, A former Big Brother Naija contestant simply known as Kess, also pledged his unwavering support for the late Joshua in the wake of the documentary’s release.

He wrote on X, “T.B. Joshua is still my pastor. BBC should try again.”

Victor AD: The singer has also claimed that Joshua healed him of skin disease when he was just six years old

Frodd: Former BBN housemate Chukwuemeka Okoye stated that the late Joshua gave him a scholarship when he was in the university and also gave him an allowance of N8000 every day in 2010.

Fausat Balogun, The veteran actress popularly known as Madam Saje, reposted a video of one of the late cleric’s sermons and opined that his impact and the fight he led for the betterment of lives could not be overshadowed by any claims or institutions, including the BBC.