Reactions Trail BBC Africa’s Documentary On Late TB Joshua

Several reactions have trailed the recent allegations levelled against the Founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), the late Temitope Balogun Joshua.

Naija News reports that British Broadcasting Corporations (BBC) is set to publish a 3-part investigative documentary on the late clergyman and televangelist.

According to reports, the documentary, which will be released on January 8, exposes the atrocities and sexual crimes committed by the renowned clergyman.

A maze of manipulation. Unimaginable atrocities. One of the most powerful religious figures of the 21st century.

A maze of manipulation. Unimaginable atrocities. One of the most powerful religious figures of the 21st century.

A part of the documentary reportedly revealed how some church members and workers shielded the congregation from the truth, which lasted over two decades.

In a snippet which made rounds online, some alleged survivors of abuse, rape and molestation narrated how they were exploited, manipulated, and silenced by TB Joshua.

However, some netizens took to the micro-blogging platform, X, to express their views and opinions on the sexual allegations raised in the snippet.

See some of the reactions below.

@pacifik_cruise wrote: “In as much as I’ve never been a fan of TB Joshua, these revelations would have been more reasonable and relevant while he was still alive. Now he’s not here to defend, deny or accept whatever atrocity you might have uncovered.”

@Ola_ayeni_ wrote: “When Mrs Bisi Johnson exposed this man years ago detailing with graphic details the sexual abuse she and others were subjected to by this “prophet” many Nigerians went to social media to drag and bully her. But I’m glad that the truth has finally emerged.”

@Wale_A3 wrote: “No time is the best time but I wish this had been released before the man’s death to allow Hima right of reply.

Anyway, this is an opportunity for people to learn that behind many of the people we respect and try to emulate there could be areas of their lives that are evil.”

@hoesluvlaroi wrote: “You guys are not serious you waited 2 years later to tarnish his image.”

@ejimma_official wrote: “People mentioning Late TB JOSHUA here, where in the writeup or videos where it’s written that TB JOSHUA is actually who they are talking about here, except I didn’t see it oo.”

@von_Bismack wrote: “He deserves a posthumous trial and sentencing. These are grievous crimes init.”

@MakeleleJersey wrote: “Who will defend him now, even in death? It would have made much more sense if all this were released while he was still here with us.”

@Nwadienoel wrote: “While I do not care about what happens in any organized religious setting, my concern is; does the @BBCAfrica or any of the BBC arms conduct these kinds of undercover investigative reportage IN the country, UNITED KINGDOM.?”

@escapefromnaija wrote: “Nonsense. Same BBC where staff are victimized and stories are stolen? We’ve been on this app long enough to remember.”

@Laycon30BG wrote: “He was a great philanthropist and a preacher of love.TB Joshua was not a perfect human being.He opened different schools around the world, including in Jerusalem. Why don’t you guys create a documentary about his good deeds when he was alive?BBC Africa you want to tarnish his image.”

@PeborH wrote: “The timing of this documentary is suspicious,At a time where Christians are maimed and killed in Nigeria and Christians are agitated, they come up with a documentary about a Christian leader,then the next few days people will be discussing this and forget the happenings.”