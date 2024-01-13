VIDEO: What TB Joshua Did To My Daughter – Nollywood Actress, Ronke Oshodi-Oke

Nollywood actress Ronke Ojo, popularly known as Oshodi-Oke, has rubbished the recent allegations against the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua.

Naija News reported that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Monday, January 8, released a documentary of alleged eyewitness accounts of rape, fake miracles, torture, and forced abortions committed by the late prophet.

In a video shared on her Instagram page on Friday, Ronke recounted her encounter with the late clergyman, insisting he was a nice and good man of God.

The movie star said TB Joshua miraculously healed her daughter of Asthma when they visited his church.

Meanwhile, the pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Debo Akinyemi, has claimed that the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Pastor Temitope Joshua, made childless couples exchange spouses.

Speaking on the scandal via a write-up published by ChurchTimes, Adeyemi shared his encounter with Joshua.

The pastor disclosed that he worked in a weekly newspaper called ‘The Exclusive’, which was owned by the clergyman.

He explained that during the short time he worked with Joshua, he noticed that married couples who were trying to conceive swapped partners among themselves.

Akinyemi claimed that Joshua did this so the couple would be able to have children.

Story continues below advertisement

He stated that after the swap, many people who were childless would start having children with their new partners.