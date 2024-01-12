Video: Kano Residents Storm Streets As Supreme Court Affirms Gov Yusuf’s Election Victory

The streets of Kano are alive with jubilation today as residents celebrate the Supreme Court’s affirmation of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s election victory.

Naija News reports that today’s court verdict is a landmark decision that brings an end to a period of uncertainty and political tension that gripped the state following the disputed 2023 gubernatorial election.

Photos and video clips seen online showed residents pouring in to the streets, dancing, singing and chanting victory songs with the sound of whistles.

See one of the video clips below as shared online by Channels Television.

Earlier, the Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, spoke on the verdict of the Supreme Court that affirmed him as governor, Naija News reports.

Yusuf, while addressing newsmen at the venue of the apex court in Abuja, said he feels extremely happy.

According to Yusuf, the apex court declared that there is no illegality regarding the Kano State governorship election.

He said, “I am extremely happy with the judgement of the Supreme Court that took place today, January 12, 2024. I feel extremely happy, as you can see, so many people are happy and cheering.

“The Supreme Court has confirmed that there is no illegality as far as the election is concerned. They were saying illegal ballot papers. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that the ballot papers belong to them, they were issued by them.

“The Supreme Court justices have just confirmed also that there is no illegality, so people are aware.

“I feel justified, I feel that issue has been set aside because there was no justification whatsoever. Well, my good people, the first thing is to say a big thank you to everybody for all the support, and prayers that have been rendered for the last seven months of our administration.

“I just want to say a very big thank you to everybody, not only Kano State people but the entire good people of Nigeria as well as other people across the globe.”