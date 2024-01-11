Atiku’s Aide, Daniel Bwala Under Fire Over Visit To Tinubu

Daniel Bwala, the presidential campaign spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar during the 2023 elections, has been under fire on social media over his visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.

Naija News reported that during the visit, Bwala declared his availability to work with the administration of President Tinubu, adding that he has no apologies to tender to anybody over his visit to the President.

Speaking with State House correspondents after the meeting, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain disclosed that he came at the invitation of the President.

Bwala stated that if supporting Tinubu meant joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), he was ready to join the party and dump the opposition PDP.

He said he is particularly excited about the recent policy decisions the President has taken, which, according to him, demonstrates that he is about the people and not just protecting his team.

Bwala also commended him for taking the decisions “against certain ministers who allegedly were said to have committed the infraction.”

After the visit, Bwala took to his account on the X platform to express delight at meeting the President.

He wrote: “Today I was delighted to meet @officialABAT, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, (GCFR) in the Villa to show appreciation and support for the bold decisions he is taking to deal with the crisis confronting our dear country.”

Following the development, some netizens took to the comment section of Bwala’s post on X to berate Bwala for betraying his principal and former vice president.

See some of the reactions below.

@RealAlmoner wrote: “A man without honour, a man without convictions, a man who is controlled by his stomach. Shame on you @BwalaDaniel. You couldn’t even stick to @atiku for one year after a failed bid to the presidency. Ha! Political jobber, political ashaworism, political stomach infrastructure. Shame!”

@dammygtnet wrote: “Corn dun dey your pocket. Atiku should be seen as an experienced politician but he keeps assembling funny people around him. Zero loyalty!”

@RealQueenBee__ wrote: “Political Jobbers are everywhere in Nigeria.”

@MissPeals wrote: “You speak from both sides of your mouth, Bwala; you are as unstable as the sea. No serious-minded person should ever take you seriously. Ever!”

@IamThatNaijaGuy said: “Atiku’s circle comprised individuals like Daniel Bwala and Reno O’mockery, who lacked genuine belief in his vision. Their allegiance rested solely on personal gain, leaving them scrambling for alternative opportunities as Atiku ceased funding. They are now desperately looking for new gigs. I knew PDP died the day they jettisoned their age-long tradition of zoning and allowed Peter Obi to leave the party.”

@tbaba100 wrote: “Politician has no shame.”

@Phranknigel wrote: “I really like the fact that you’re shameless, shows you’re willing to remain rich no matter what.”

@OgechukwuChime wrote: “Muslim Muslim ticket that made you left APC for PDP is no longer the issue. Politicians must align for personal interest.”

OwuruSamuel wrote: “I blame Atiku that allows himself to be the milked cow every 4 fours. In 2027, he will still recruit more hallelujah boys.”