‘You Need To Pray For Gov Fubara’ – Daniel Bwala

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daniel Bwala, has said the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has entered a trap and needs prayers.

Bwala stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday while reacting to the political crisis between Fubara and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Naija News recalls that a few weeks ago, 27 lawmakers loyal to Wike dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC), with the opposition party demanding their resignation as lawmakers.

There was also a series of resignations by some Commissioners loyal to Wike.

President Tinubu met with stakeholders from Rivers State at the Presidential Villa that had Fubara, Wike, and former governor Peter Odili, among others, as part of the meeting to resolve the political tussle.

Part of the recommendations was for the cross-carpeting lawmakers to retain their positions in the House of Assembly.

Reacting, Bwala said Fubara needs prayers, predicting that he would still be removed from office because he had already stepped into the trap set for him.

He added that Fubara is unaware of what is happening.

He said, “As for Rivers, you only need to pray for that governor. The governor does not know what is even happening. Only time will tell what is happening.

“But if he (Fubara) says that is the path he has chosen, you can only wish him well.”