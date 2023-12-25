Fubara Speaks On Implementing Tinubu’s Eight-Point Agreement

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Monday, commended President Bola Tinubu for his intervention in the political crisis in the state.

He noted that Tinubu’s intervention has brought a lasting peace to the political crisis in the state, adding that the effort showed that Tinubu loves Rivers State.

Fubara said, “As I had earlier promised, the mantra of our administration is continuity and consolidation. I wish to reiterate that nothing shall constrain us from our path in our commitment to provide a steady flow of the dividends of democracy in all positive ramifications for our people.

“I most heartily thank all the good people of Rivers State and all men and women of goodwill, even those beyond our shores, for the massive love and support we have received and continue to enjoy before and during the recent travails that challenged the peace of our state and stability of our government.

“Let me also use this opportunity to express our profound gratitude to our dear President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency, President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, GCFR, for wading into the near-crisis that almost punctuated the prevailing peace in our dear State.

“Indeed, by this singular effort, our dear President has demonstrated that he loves Rivers State and cherishes nothing short of a reign of perfect peace in our state with his Presidential Peace Proclamation on the 18th of December 2023.”