Kano Court Remands Teenager For Allegedly Stabbing Imam To Death

An 18-year-old Kano indigene, Yusuf Haruna, has been ordered by a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano to be remanded in a Correctional Centre for allegedly stabbing an Imam to death.

Naija News reported earlier that Haruna was apprehended for allegedly stabbing 45-year-old Imam Sani Mohammed to death.

The resident of Tudun Nufawa Quarters Kano, who is also known as Lagwatsani, allegedly stabbed the cleric in the back with a sharp knife while he was performing ablution.

It was gathered that the Imam had previously warned Yusuf and his gang to stop smoking Indian hemp near the mosque premises.

However, Haruna allegedly attacked the Imam, who suffered a severe injury and was taken to Murtala Muhammed Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The police intervened and prevented the suspect from being attacked by an angry mob, subsequently taking him into custody.

Speaking at the court premise on Wednesday (today), the Prosecutor, Fatima Ado-Ahmad, said the incident was reported by Musa Yunusa on December 31, 2023, at Jakarta Police Division Kano.

The prosecutor further alleged that the defendant attacked the Imam at around 7 p.m., stabbing him in the back with a sharp knife, which ultimately led to his demise.

“As a result, the victim sustained deep injury and was rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a Doctor,” Ado-Ahmad noted.

However, the defendant denied committing the offence.

The prosecutor insisted that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 221 of the Penal Code.

In her ruling, Chief Magistrate Binta Ibrahim-Galadanchi ordered that the defendant be remanded in a Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter until Jan.31 for further mention.

In a related development, Haruna Sani, the father of Yusuf, was brought before the Chief Magistrates’ Court for concealing his son’s whereabouts in connection with the alleged murder of Imam Sani Mohammed.

The accused, who resides in Tudun Nufawa Quarters Kano, is currently facing trial for the offence of screening an offender, as stated in section 167 of the Penal Code.

According to the Prosecution Counsel, Ado-Ahmad, it is alleged that on December 31, 2023, the defendant hid his son Yusuf after fatally stabbing Mohammed.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution objected to the bail application presented by the defence counsel.

In response, the defense counsel, Ahmad Rufa’i, representing Rabiu Sidi, requested the court to grant bail to the defendant in accordance with sections 35 and 36 of the 1999 Nigeria Constitution as amended and section 168 of ACJL 2019 Kano State.

Chief Magistrate Binta Ibrahim-Galadanchi, ordered that the defendant be remanded in a Correctional Center.

Ibrahim-Galadanchi adjourned the matter until Jan.31 for a ruling on the bail application.