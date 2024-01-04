Suspected Killer Of Kano Imam Arrested

Kano State Police Command has announced the arrest of a notorious thug, Yusuf Haruna, over the alleged killing of an Imam in Jakarta quarters, Kano City.

The 18-year-old suspect, also known as Lagwatsani, allegedly stabbed Imam Malam Sani Mohammed Shuaibu in the back with a sharp knife while he was performing ablution.

Naija News learnt that the Imam had previously warned Yusuf and his gang to stop smoking Indian hemp near the mosque premises.

However, Haruna allegedly attacked the Imam, who suffered a severe injury and was taken to Murtala Muhammed Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The police intervened and prevented the suspect from being attacked by an angry mob, subsequently taking him into custody.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Muhammed Usaini Gumel, has requested the public’s patience as the police conduct their investigation into this crime.

In another development, the police apprehended a self-proclaimed doctor, Chidera Ugwu, accused of administering injections and drugs to a pregnant teenager leading to her death.

According to a statement issued by the police spokesperson in the state, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, a certain Nura Balarabe reported to the police that a 19-year-old resident of Langel village in Tofa Local Government Area named Ukasha Muhammed had allegedly impregnated his sister, Amina, who is also 19 years old.

Balarabe claimed that they approached a fake doctor for assistance.

The statement further mentioned that a 24-year-old resident of Lanbum Banki in Tofa LGA, identified as Ugwu, administered an injection to Amina with the intention of aborting the pregnancy.

Unfortunately, this resulted in Amina’s death. Kiyawa stated that both suspects were apprehended and have confessed to the crime.

Story continues below advertisement

Following an investigation conducted by the police, it was discovered that the fake doctor had been allegedly administering injections to pregnant women, leading to tragic consequences.