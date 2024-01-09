High-ranking Traditional Chief Assassinated In Ogun

A top traditional chief, Bashorun Abiodun, in Sagamu, Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, has been assassinated by gunmen.

Naija News learnt that Abiodun was shot dead on Tuesday, by unidentified gunmen, numbering about three.

The State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, confirmed the incident, stating that an investigation had begun to unravel the mystery behind the death.

He said, “I have just returned from Sagamu. It is true; we are suspecting murder, and we are on top of it.

“We are trying to unravel the mystery behind the death. I just returned from the scene in Sagamu now.”

Also confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Omolola Odutola, described the incident as a case of assassination, adding that the deceased had been buried according to Islamic rites.

She said, “We received a death report that one Bashorun Abiodun was assassinated by three yet to be identified gunmen and has been buried today according to Muslim rites.”

In related news, Adeyinka Folarin, known as the Baasegun of the Itunsokun community, has been brutally killed by unidentified gunmen.

The incident occurred on Monday night around 8 pm at Folarin’s residence in Sagamu. The attackers are suspected to be cultists.

The tragic news was confirmed by two traditional rulers from the area, who spoke with Punch on condition of anonymity.