JUST IN: Gunmen Assassinate Ogun Chief

In a shocking incident that has rocked Ogun State, Adeyinka Folarin, known as the Baasegun of the Itunsokun community, has been brutally killed by unidentified gunmen.

The incident occurred on Monday night around 8 pm at Folarin’s residence in Sagamu. The attackers are suspected to be cultists.

The tragic news was confirmed by two traditional rulers from the area, who spoke with Punch on condition of anonymity.

One of the rulers remarked, “The information is correct but I don’t have much information about the incident. We heard that the chief, a well-known traditional figure and a member of the Akarigbo in-council, was killed last night. He is popularly called Baasegun. However, we can’t ascertain who committed these terrible acts. We leave the matter to the police and other security agencies to investigate.”

The killing of Folarin, a prominent figure in the community, has sent shockwaves through the region.

A staff member from the Sagamu Local Government, requesting anonymity, revealed that the incident caused local government workers to close their offices early, fearing further violence.

The source said, “Already, tension is very high in the town as I speak to you, workers are already moving out of the local government secretariat to avoid being caught in any form of crisis. Many are saying the man was killed by cultists but no one could really confirm this, the information is still scanty now.”