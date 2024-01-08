Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 8th January, 2024

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 8th January 2024.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered a “thorough and comprehensive” investigation into the financial scandal rocking the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Naija News recalls a document that has circulated widely and bears Edu’s signature, addressed to the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, which details instructions from the Minister to disburse N585,198,500.00 to an individual named Oniyelu Bridget.

It was gathered that the document also indicated that the disbursement of the N585.198 million grant, designated for vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun, and Lagos states, was deposited into Oniyelu’s account.

However, the Minister denied any wrongdoing, saying the reports about her mismanaging public funds are targeted at tarnishing her image.

This revelation has sparked widespread concern and calls for accountability.

Reacting to the scandal in a statement on Sunday evening, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed that President Tinubu is concerned over the scandal.

The Minister stated that the President ordered the probe to be conducted to ascertain the accuracy and validity of the reported details.

He said the present administration is determined to unravel the truth, assuring that appropriate action will be taken to ensure that any breaches and infractions are identified and decisively punished.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the payment of N12 billion, which is a backlog of various debts owed to the nation’s national teams, including the Super Eagles.

The payment is for members of the national teams, and coaches’ salaries, including allowances and other entitlements running up to 15 months.

The payment also covers the female national teams and the under-20 national team.

The clearing of the outstanding sums was made known in a statement on Sunday released via the X handle of Tinubu’s Media Centre.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has shed more light on its decision to visit the headquarters of the Dangote Group in Lagos.

It would be recalled that last week Thursday, operatives of the EFCC stormed the Lagos Head Office of the Dangote Group.

The visit is understood to be related to the forex allocations to the group from 2015 to the time Godwin Emefiele was suspended by President Bola Tinubu as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a reaction to the visit, the Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, denied any wrongdoing and expressed his willingness to collaborate with the anti-graft agency in helping with its investigations.

However, a source in the EFCC, which was quoted on the matter by The Nation, confirmed that the anti-graft agency visited Dangote Group Headquarters with a search warrant for some vital documents on forex allocations to the company from 2014 to 2023 during the tenure of former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

The source disclosed that EFCC operatives decided to visit the Dangote office because the company was not forthcoming with the documents it was requested to provide.

The source, however, stated that the visit was not a raid as the EFCC visited the company with a search warrant and also allowed staff, customers and visitors to go in and out of the place.

In a significant political declaration, former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom announced that the G5 group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will endorse President Bola Tinubu for re-election in the 2027 presidential race.

This revelation was made on Sunday at a luncheon hosted by Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, in Port Harcourt.

The event, which witnessed a gathering of prominent political figures, saw Wike dressed in a black shirt and butter-coloured jacket, flanked by Ortom and fellow G5 member, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu.

The G5, a faction of five then-governors from the PDP, had previously defied the party line by rejecting Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate before the 2023 polls, choosing instead to support the southern candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Comprising Ortom, Wike, Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Seyi Makinde (Oyo), the G5 has been a notable force within the PDP, with all members completing their eight-year gubernatorial terms last May, except for Makinde, who is currently serving his second term.

Addressing Wike’s allies and other attendees, Ortom expressed the group’s satisfaction with their support for Tinubu in the previous election and declared their unwavering commitment to back him for a second term as Nigeria’s President.

This endorsement from the G5 signifies a crucial alliance in the Nigerian political landscape and could have significant implications for the upcoming presidential elections.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the sack and prosecution of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, over her alleged involvement in a fraud case running into several billions of naira.

The PDP, in a statement on Sunday, by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said it is a heartbreaking event for the Minister to be involved in the alleged looting of funds meant for the wellbeing of the poor.

It added that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs is allegedly working with two prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) officials in the Presidency and the National Assembly, to divert billions of government naira to personal accounts.

The party therefore called on President Bola Tinubu to sack Edu and for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest and prosecute the embattled Minister.

The PDP added that the revelation of the alleged looting of N44 billion from the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) fund, including the N585.2 million audaciously diverted by the Minister into a private account, is a tip of the iceberg of the corruption going on in the administration of President Tinubu and the APC.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has urged members of the public to disregard rumours of any imminent increase in the price of petrol.

The Chairman of IPMAN, Enugu Depot, Mr Chinedu Anyaso, who gave the warning in Awka, Anambra state, at the weekend, while speaking with reporters, said the rumours of an impending increase in the price of petrol are nothing but social media stories.

He added that the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), which is the sole importer of petrol, has not informed them of any plan to increase petrol price, hence the public should disregard the rumours and stop engaging in panic buying.

Anyaso further assured that contrary to certain reports, there are no plans to increase the price of petrol in the country at the moment, adding that “the panic may have arisen from a calculation of the downward trend of naira in exchange with the dollar.”

A former governor of Edo State and All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Adams Oshiomhole, has declared that the party members will be the deciding force in choosing the governorship flagbearer for this year’s election.

This statement was reaffirmed by the party’s acting chairman, Jaret Tenebe, over the weekend.

Tenebe emphasized that Oshiomhole’s stance, which aligns with the party’s position, aims to ensure a fair and competitive process, dismissing any notions of entitlement to the candidacy.

This approach is set to invigorate the party’s democratic values, ensuring that no aspirant rests on their laurels with the assumption of an easy ticket.

In a bold statement to Governor Godwin Obaseki and the People Democratic Party (PDP), Tenebe issued a quit notice, signaling a confident stance from the APC.

He also assured all aspirants within the APC of an equal opportunity in the primary election scheduled for February. This commitment to a level playing field highlights the party’s dedication to internal democracy and transparency in the selection process.

Prominent human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has called for the resignation of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, over allegations of financial impropriety.

In a statement released on Sunday, Falana strongly criticised Edu for what he termed “betraying the confidence reposed in her” and urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to expedite its investigation into the matter.

The controversy centres around an alleged directive by Edu to the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Oluwatoyin Madein, to transfer N585,198,500.00 intended for vulnerable groups in four states into a personal account belonging to Oniyelu Bridget.

Falana described the situation as an “extremely embarrassing drama”, highlighting the severity of the allegations against the minister.

There is money in Nigeria but in the wrong hands, says the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

Naija News understands that the revered cleric made this statement on Sunday (today) during the January 2024 Thanksgiving Service of the church held at the RCCG Head Quarters, Throne of Grace Parish, Ebutte Metta.

Adeboye, who delivered a message on the topic ‘Supernatural Enlargement’, prophesied that wealth would change hands in the country.

He admonished the worshipers to praise God massively; seek wisdom to serve, and stay connected in 2024, which was the key and three major things that stood Solomon in the Bible out.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has been disapproved as the unifying figure for opposition parties in Nigeria leading up to the 2027 general elections.

In a statement made available to journalists on Saturday evening, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), described the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a ‘selfish’ politician who only cares for himself and his ambition.

Naija News understands that CUPP issued the statement in reaction to publications suggesting and promoting the idea of Atiku, as put forth by one of his aides, to lead the opposition political parties in Nigeria during the upcoming election cycle.

Ameh recollected that during the lead-up to the 2019 general elections, no fewer than 35 political parties joined forces to form a coalition, resulting in the establishment of CUPP as it stands today, with the PDP and former Vice President Atiku as its agreed-upon presidential candidate.

He observed that CUPP exerted immense efforts to secure the presidency for the former Vice President, but unfortunately, they were unsuccessful in the electoral outcome.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.