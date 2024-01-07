Ortom Speaks On G5 Supporting Tinubu In 2027

In a significant political declaration, former Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom announced that the G5 group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will endorse President Bola Tinubu for re-election in the 2027 presidential race.

This revelation was made on Sunday at a luncheon hosted by Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, in Port Harcourt.

The event, which witnessed a gathering of prominent political figures, saw Wike dressed in a black shirt and butter-coloured jacket, flanked by Ortom and fellow G5 member, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu.

The G5, a faction of five then-governors from the PDP, had previously defied the party line by rejecting Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate before the 2023 polls, choosing instead to support the southern candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Comprising Ortom, Wike, Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Seyi Makinde (Oyo), the G5 has been a notable force within the PDP, with all members completing their eight-year gubernatorial terms last May, except for Makinde, who is currently serving his second term.

Addressing Wike’s allies and other attendees, Ortom expressed the group’s satisfaction with their support for Tinubu in the previous election and declared their unwavering commitment to back him for a second term as Nigeria’s President.

This endorsement from the G5 signifies a crucial alliance in the Nigerian political landscape and could have significant implications for the upcoming presidential elections.

Ortom said, “If we work to ensure Bola Ahmed succeeds, there will be tomorrow for anybody to even contest the election at all.

“Our leader, Nyesom Wike, has already made a declaration that in 2027, we are supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We have nowhere to go because that is what Nigerians believe. Even the past administration that took Nigeria from top to bottom, we allowed them to work for eight years. So, why can’t a seasoned administrator in the person President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rule us for eight years?” he asked, assuring Nigerians that Tinubu will fix security, economy and other critical areas of challenge to the citizens.”