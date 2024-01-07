Pastor Adeboye Reveals People Holding Nigeria’s Money

There is money in Nigeria but in the wrong hands, says the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

Naija News understands that the revered cleric made this statement on Sunday (today) during the January 2024 Thanksgiving Service of the church held at the RCCG Head Quarters, Throne of Grace Parish, Ebutte Metta.

Adeboye, who delivered a message on the topic ‘Supernatural Enlargement’, prophesied that wealth would change hands in the country.

“Don’t let anybody tell you money is not in this country, just that it is in the wrong hands. This year, wealth will change hands. The wind is going to blow on the Naira,” the RCCG General Overseer said, citing the church’s December 2023 Congress themed: “Divine Repositing.

He admonished the worshipers to praise God massively; seek wisdom to serve, and stay connected in 2024, which was the key and three major things that stood Solomon in the Bible out.

“Long before the end of this year, you will know that you are on the mountaintop. Some will start the year as nobody but before the end of the year, they will be somebody.

“If you do anything you can to serve God, He will not only reposition you, He will lift you to the mountain top,” Adeboye prayed to his congregation.