Pastor Enoch Adeboye Warns Critics To Thread With Caution

The revered General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has issued a stern warning to those who criticize and mock him, advising them to tread carefully as they may face dire consequences.

Speaking at the monthly Holy Ghost service themed “Shielded by Fire” at The Redemption City, Pastor Adeboye conveyed his message with a blend of humility and divine assurance.

Despite acknowledging his own perceived insignificance and weaknesses, Pastor Adeboye stressed the invincible might of the God he serves, describing Him as a “consuming fire.”

This warning comes in the wake of ongoing criticism directed at him by various public figures, including celebrities and on-air personalities, over some of his controversial declarations and comments.

Pastor Adeboye emphasized the paradoxical nature of divine selection, stating that God often chooses the foolish, the weak, and the nobodies for His purpose to ensure that He alone receives the glory.

The call to caution resonated deeply during the anointing service, where the atmosphere was charged with spiritual fervor.

Attendees of the service were reminded of the biblical principle that God’s chosen vessels, despite their earthly vulnerabilities, are protected and empowered by a formidable divine force.

As the news of Pastor Adeboye’s sermon spreads, it is likely to ignite further discussions on the interplay between religious authority and public scrutiny, highlighting the delicate balance between freedom of expression and respect for spiritual leadership.

In his words, “If Paul, who wrote more than half of the New Testament, claimed to be less than the least of the saint, according to Ephesians 3:8, Pastor Adeboye is nothing.

“However, his God is everything. Listen to me carefully, Adeboye is one stupid boy and I would prove it to you before I close, But his God is wiser than the wisest.

“Adeboye is weak, he eats pounded yam and goes to the toilet. But his God is stronger than the strongest. Adeboye is nothing but his God is the All-sufficient God.

“So there is nothing spectacular. There is no big deal if you mock Pastor Adeboye. He deserves to be mocked.

“The word of God made it abundantly clear. Anyone that God will use must be weak, foolish, and a nobody, so that only God will take the glory. So you can mock Adeboye, but you must not mock his God.

“Why? Because Adeboye is nothing, there is nothing he can do to you. But his God is a Consuming fire.”

“Going further, he revered cleric asked his members series of questions.

“I want to ask you some questions. The fact that the leaders of Boko Haram are Muslims or claimed to be Muslims, does that mean every Muslim is a terrorist?

“Because one Islamic cleric said they should kill our first lady, does that mean every Imman is a murderer.

“There was this guy called HUSSPUPPY, the fellow who was the original 419 man that was arrested in Dubai. He happens to be a Nigerian, does that mean every Nigerian man is a 419?

“If a pastor and his wife do something insensitive somewhere, does that mean every pastor everywhere is insensitive?

“Then what about this pastor somewhere in Ireland. They said he committed all manners of atrocities. How will you explain that?

“Number one, the way they reported it in Nigeria is different from the way is reported where it happen.

“Over there they said “a former pastor”. Meaning he used to be. But put that one aside.

“They didn’t tell you the whole story, they did not tell you that they did not catch the boy. But he reported himself and why did he report himself, he heard a sermon on restitution and decided it is better to suffer shame while here on earth than to go to hell.

“And where did he hear that sermon, in the Redeemed Christian Church of God. We are among the few churches left in the world that ever talk about restitution.

“I am not Justifying the unjustifiable’

While noting that the pastor might have backslided when he committed the crime, he said: “Do you know the Bible says he who thinks he stands should take heed, lest he falls?

“Even you standing today be careful. I pray you will never fall.”

“You can say ‘but he was ordained as a pastor’. But have you heard about backsliding? Once hot for the Lord and along the line became cold. The Bible even said ‘he that thinketh that he stand…’.

“I don’t want to give the impression that I am justifying the unjustifiable. The Lord prayed all night and chose 12 disciples. One of them turned out to be Judas Iscariot. One failure out of 12.

“If you consider the number of pastors in RCCG in Nigeria, alone. Don’t let me tell you the number. But let me tell you mathematically. The number of pastors in Nigeria alone today is more than 200 thousand.

“If we find one here, one there over there, well our Lord Jesus Christ the one we are following chose 12 but one was the devil.”

Pastor Adeboye lamented the increase in the pump price of fuel and the hike in the electricity tariff.

He added that what is happening in Nigeria is not ordinary. Adeboye said when he saw the way things were going he had to quickly call on some prayer warriors to intercede for the country.

He said, “If I am not such a ‘stupid’ boy I would have asked God how worse things would get before they get better.

“I did not ask. So, you see how stupid a boy I am. All of a sudden we saw the Naira going down. I never knew the Naira would go so bad.

“I know nations who got independence at the same time as Nigeria whose money is like 10,000 to a Pound.”

However, he said he called for more prayers for the country and those in place of authorities. He urged Nigerians not to be tired of praying for the country.

He added, “As I was coming out of the prayer room, I heard the government has increased the price of fuel and electricity tarrif had increased.

“If the price of fuel increases, it means the cost of transporting the food to the market will increase. It means the food will increase in price.

“I had this feeling that the rate this is happening is no longer natural.

“And then I heard a prophet had prophesied that things would only get better towards the end of 2025.”