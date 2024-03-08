RCCG General Overseer, Adeboye Pays Tribute To Wigwe

The late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, was remembered for his remarkable philanthropy and unwavering commitment to the gospel at a moving Service of Songs on Thursday.

The event, which also honored the lives of Wigwe’s wife, Doreen, and their son, Chizi, took place at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Resurrection Parish in Lekki, Lagos.

The family tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash in the United States in early February, an event that also claimed the life of Abimbola Ogunbanjo, a former Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange group.

The General Overseer of RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, paid tribute to Wigwe’s legacy, highlighting his generosity and dedication to spreading the Christian faith.

Pastor Charles Pande, the Pastor in charge of Region 11 of RCCG and Head of the Blessed Family, read an excerpt of Adeboye’s condolence message during the service, providing words of comfort and exhortation to the congregation.

The service brought together friends, family, and members of the community to celebrate the lives and contributions of the Wigwe family.

Adeboye’s message partly read, “Dr Wigwe was not only an accomplished professional but a fine gentleman, possessing a prodigious intellect, admirable personal qualities and business acumen. His dedication to philanthropy, nation-building, advocacy for children’s literacy and love for the arts made him a remarkable individual.

“More importantly, his commitment to the Christian faith and active involvement in spreading the gospel were exemplary. We share in your profound grief during his challenging time. The void left by Dr Herbert will be felt and his absence deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Ex-Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo, while paying tribute to Wigwe recalled that he never asked him for a favour throughout his eight years in office.

He said, “I have known him for so many years. I’m not even sure how many years. While I was in office for the entire eight, Herbert called me practically every other month, just to say, ‘How are you doing?’ never asking for a favour. But two months before I left office, he called me and said he needed to see me. So, I thought, he must have some issue and he came with a notebook. I was very surprised because Herbert never comes with a notebook and he said that he wanted to know what my plans were after I left office. I laughed over it and he insisted and took note very diligently of everything that I said I wanted to do. Thereafter he visited me no less than three times before I left office.

“The Thursday before he died, he called me on Tuesday and said he was going to come see me in Abuja on Thursday and he did. We spent about three hours reviewing practically everything, the university, the philanthropy (initiatives) he was involved in, everything.

“I don’t think any event in recent times for me in particular has made it clear how important friendships and relationships are. Herbert was one who walked the talk of brotherhood and friendship.”

Consoling the bereaved children, the former VP said, “No amount of words can heal your hearts but that you are not alone in your grief. This tragedy has troubled so many, both young and old. A deep dark cloud hangs over our hearts.

“This event has confronted me and many of us with our own mortality. One thing I will like you to know especially, the children. The manner of death is not as important to God; John was beheaded, Stephen was stoned to death, Elisha died of an ailment. What is important to God is the difference between dying and perishing.”

After the series of events in Lagos, activities will move to Rivers State for the Christian Wake-Keeping Friday at Wigwe University, Isiokpo, followed by a Combined Funeral Service on Saturday at RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo and then a private interment ceremony.

The final event is the outing service on Sunday at RCCG, Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo.