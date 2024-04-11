Wigwe: Ogunbanjo’s Family Sues Charter Company Over Helicopter Crash

Advertisement

The family of the late Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, has initiated legal action against the US-based helicopter company, Orbic Air, following a tragic accident in Southern California that claimed his life in February.

The crash also resulted in the death of Dr. Herbert Wigwe, the former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, alongside his wife and son.

The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, challenges the decision to operate the flight under adverse weather conditions, alleging that the helicopter should not have embarked on its journey amid a “wintry mix” of snow and rain in the Mojave Desert near the Nevada border.

According to the Press Enterprise, the legal action brought forth in San Bernardino County Superior Court by Ogunbanjo’s widow and children, accuses Orbic Air and its CEO, Brady Bowers, of wrongful death and negligence.

The claim extends to the unidentified successors of pilots Pettingill and Hansen, who are also implicated in the complaint.

Andrew C. Robb, one of the attorneys representing the Ogunbanjo family, expressed their pursuit for “answers and accountability,” emphasizing the known risks helicopters face in snowy and icy conditions.

The decision to proceed with the flight under such treacherous weather conditions remains a critical point of contention in the lawsuit.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is actively investigating the crash. A preliminary report already sheds light on the flight’s path and the wreckage’s aftermath.

Eyewitness accounts of a “fireball” amidst the inclement weather on the day of the incident have added to the scrutiny of the flight’s operation.

The Ogunbanjo family’s lawsuit seeks a judicial examination of the circumstances leading to the crash and compensation for burial, funeral, and related damages.

This legal move comes as the family seeks closure and justice for the loss of their loved ones in a case that has drawn significant attention due to the nature of the accident and the parties involved.