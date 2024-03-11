Wike, Dangote, Others Attend Outing Service For Herbert Wigwe, Wife, Son

Politicians, captains of industry and businessmen, on Sunday, attended an outing service for the former Chief Executive Officer of Acess Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba, and son, Chizi.

The service was held on Sunday at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lion of Judah Parish, in the late businessman’s hometown, Omueke, Isiokpo, in Rivers State.

Naija News reports that the service comes a day after dignitaries gathered in the oil-rich state for the burial of the late Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, his wife, and his son.

Personalities present were the Senate President Godswill Akpabio; FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike; business leader Aliko Dangote, HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II, Gov. Alex Otti, Gov. Dapo Abiodun, former Senate President Bukola Saraki; Gov. Babajide Sawno-Olu, former Anambra State Gov. Peter Obi, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi and other notable captains of industry.

Other dignitaries in attendance were Rivers State Governor Sim Fubara and State Commissioner of Police Olatunji Disu, the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the burial ceremony.

The outing service comes after several friends, captains of industry, family members, and associates paid tributes to the late banking guru and his wife and son.

Recall that on February 9, the trio Herbert, Chizoba, and Chizi Wigwe, along with former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) Abimbola Ogunbanjo and two pilots, were all in the Airbus Helicopter EC 130B4 with registration number N130CZ, which crashed near Halloran Springs, California.